라이베리아 달러 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.070% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.066% decrease in value.