라이베리아 달러 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 0.247 today, reflecting a -0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.351% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.248 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.240 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.943% increase in value.