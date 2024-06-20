라이베리아 달러 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 to Myanmar kyats is currently 10.830 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.152% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 10.846 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 10.830 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.082% decrease in value.