라이베리아 달러 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 23.099 today, reflecting a 0.324% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.476% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 23.105 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 22.990 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.