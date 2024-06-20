라이베리아 달러 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 1.571 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.342% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.572 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.565 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.176% increase in value.