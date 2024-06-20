라이베리아 달러 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 21.231 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.037% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 21.260 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 21.219 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.133% decrease in value.