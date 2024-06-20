라이베리아 달러 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 0.449 today, reflecting a 0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.134% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.451 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.448 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.542% increase in value.