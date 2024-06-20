라이베리아 달러 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 자메이카 달러로 is currently 0.801 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.271% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.804 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.801 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.284% decrease in value.