라이베리아 달러 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.716 today, reflecting a 0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.418% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.721 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.713 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.351% decrease in value.