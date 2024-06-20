라이베리아 달러 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 헝가리 포린트 is currently 1.909 today, reflecting a 0.437% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.962% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 1.925 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.890 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.