라이베리아 달러 가이아나 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 가이아나 달러로 is currently 1.075 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.189% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 가이아나 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.078 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.075 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.238% decrease in value.