라이베리아 달러 기니 프랑에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 기니 프랑에 속한다. is currently 44.327 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 기니 프랑에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 44.437 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 44.149 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.470% increase in value.