라이베리아 달러 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. is currently 0.296 today, reflecting a 0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.297 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.296 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.167% increase in value.