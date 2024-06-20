라이베리아 달러 지부티 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 지부티 프랑 is currently 0.916 today, reflecting a 0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.071% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 지부티 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 0.918 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.915 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.160% decrease in value.