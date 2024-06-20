라이베리아 달러 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 2.682 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.945% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 2.711 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.670 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.