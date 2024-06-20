라이베리아 달러 칠레 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 칠레 페소로 is currently 4.800 today, reflecting a -0.561% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.441% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 칠레 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.853 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 4.719 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.864% increase in value.