라이베리아 달러 아르헨티나 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 아르헨티나 페소로 is currently 4.668 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.373% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 아르헨티나 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.674 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 4.651 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.313% increase in value.