라이베리아 달러 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라이베리아 달러 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 2.001 today, reflecting a -0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라이베리아 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라이베리아 달러 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 2.007 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.999 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.