스리랑카 루피 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 to CFP francs is currently 0.364 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.055% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.367 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.363 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.688% decrease in value.