스리랑카 루피 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 우간다 실링 is currently 12.295 today, reflecting a 0.436% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.099% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 12.308 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 12.177 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.436% increase in value.