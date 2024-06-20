스리랑카 루피 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 탄자니아 실링 is currently 8.592 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.075% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 8.639 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 8.568 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.