스리랑카 루피 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.085% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.036 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.035 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 1.008% increase in value.