스리랑카 루피 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 73.424 today, reflecting a -0.656% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.097% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 75.089 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 73.420 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.701% increase in value.