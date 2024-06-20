스리랑카 루피 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 르완다 프랑 is currently 4.295 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.240% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 4.317 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.284 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.185% increase in value.