스리랑카 루피 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 0.013 today, reflecting a -0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.060% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.013 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.415% increase in value.