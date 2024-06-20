스리랑카 루피 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 파키스탄 루피 is currently 0.915 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.242% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 0.919 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.914 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.176% decrease in value.