스리랑카 루피 니카라과 코르도바 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 니카라과 코르도바 여행 is currently 0.121 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.291% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 니카라과 코르도바 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.122 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.121 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.202% decrease in value.