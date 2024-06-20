스리랑카 루피 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 4.896 today, reflecting a 0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.820% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 5.013 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.880 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.