스리랑카 루피 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 0.157 today, reflecting a 1.888% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.015% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.158 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.153 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.943% increase in value.