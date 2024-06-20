스리랑카 루피 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 11.089 today, reflecting a -0.410% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.340% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 11.136 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 11.074 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.412% decrease in value.