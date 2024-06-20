스리랑카 루피 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 0.189 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.806% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.190 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.188 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.345% increase in value.