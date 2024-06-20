스리랑카 루피 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 아이티 구르드로 is currently 0.433 today, reflecting a -0.355% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.437 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.432 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.