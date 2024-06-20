스리랑카 루피 유로화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 유로화로 환산 is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.272% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 유로화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.191% decrease in value.