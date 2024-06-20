스리랑카 루피 콜롬비아 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 콜롬비아 페소로 is currently 13.655 today, reflecting a 0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 콜롬비아 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 13.721 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 13.294 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.175% increase in value.