스리랑카 루피 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.251% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.223% increase in value.