스리랑카 루피 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.240% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.191% increase in value.