스리랑카 루피 to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스리랑카 루피 to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.012 today, reflecting a -0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스리랑카 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.458% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스리랑카 루피 to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.012 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.012 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.172% decrease in value.