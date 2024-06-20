라오스 킵 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 to Cfa franc beac is currently 0.028 today, reflecting a -0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.479% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.028 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.