라오스 킵 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 바누아투 바투로 is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.998% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.507% decrease in value.