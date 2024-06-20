라오스 킵 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1.160 today, reflecting a -0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1.172 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.160 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.299% decrease in value.