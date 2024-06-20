라오스 킵 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 1.031 today, reflecting a 0.416% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.724% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 1.048 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.027 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.800% decrease in value.