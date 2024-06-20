라오스 킵 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 레바논 파운드 is currently 4.079 today, reflecting a -0.189% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 4.124 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.079 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.299% decrease in value.