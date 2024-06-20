라오스 킵 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.758% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.932% decrease in value.