라오스 킵 일본 엔으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 일본 엔으로 is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.317% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 일본 엔으로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.315% increase in value.