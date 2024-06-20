라오스 킵 스위스 프랑으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 스위스 프랑으로 is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a -0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.348% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 스위스 프랑으로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.