라오스 킵 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a -0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.722% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.