과테말라 케찰 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 to Myanmar kyats is currently 271.005 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.090% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 271.113 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 270.536 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.082% increase in value.