과테말라 케찰 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 2.290 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.851% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 2.304 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.271 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.803% increase in value.