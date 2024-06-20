과테말라 케찰 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 11.237 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.582% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 11.303 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 11.185 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.932% decrease in value.