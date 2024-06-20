과테말라 케찰 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 아이티 구르드로 is currently 17.052 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.251% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 17.096 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 16.967 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.666% decrease in value.